$532.72 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will post $532.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $517.80 million to $547.64 million. Ares Management posted sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NYSE ARES opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a one year low of $40.56 and a one year high of $81.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

