54,100 Shares in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Acquired by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,000. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.63. 4,182,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,125. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

