55I LLC Grows Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

55I LLC raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 77.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 24,486 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after purchasing an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,639,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.54. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.