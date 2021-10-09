55I LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

55I LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,860,000 after acquiring an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Accenture by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,120,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,085,000 after acquiring an additional 418,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $212.45 and a 12 month high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

