55I LLC Invests $220,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

