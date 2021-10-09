55I LLC Invests $264,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 919.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

Shares of BABA opened at $161.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $439.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.