55I LLC Invests $312,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $81.05.

