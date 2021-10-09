55I LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

55I LLC bought a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,745 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in NIKE by 6.1% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,230,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE opened at $152.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average is $148.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $241.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.69.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

