55I LLC Purchases Shares of 2,057 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after acquiring an additional 512,869 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,626,000 after acquiring an additional 228,136 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,832,000 after acquiring an additional 47,422 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after purchasing an additional 938,636 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,681,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,525,000 after purchasing an additional 483,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $567,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,189. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $92.24 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average of $119.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

