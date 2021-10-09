602 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Purchased by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $362.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,167. The company has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

