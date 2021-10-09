6,058 Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTO. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GTO opened at $56.46 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $59.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.94.

