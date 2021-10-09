6,575 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $637,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $38,468.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ATRC stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.81 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. AtriCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

