$671.82 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will post $671.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $670.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.30 million. Primerica posted sales of $566.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. upped their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.88. 59,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,967. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica has a one year low of $107.63 and a one year high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,500,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,926,000 after buying an additional 595,992 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after buying an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Primerica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,500,000 after purchasing an additional 109,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

