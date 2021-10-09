$71.00 Million in Sales Expected for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce sales of $71.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Radware’s earnings. Radware posted sales of $62.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $281.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.30 million to $281.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $311.05 million, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $312.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Radware.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%.

RDWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Shares of RDWR opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. Radware has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 105.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Radware by 15.9% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Radware by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Read More: Capital Gains

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radware (RDWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.