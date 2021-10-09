$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post $71.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.30 million to $75.22 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted sales of $68.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $16.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

