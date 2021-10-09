713 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.46 and a 200-day moving average of $283.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

