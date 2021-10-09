799 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,194,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,105,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $337.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.90. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

