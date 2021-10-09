$9.57 Million in Sales Expected for Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) will post $9.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.14 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $37.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 million to $38.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.30 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $31.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.59. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million.

OPNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

OPNT opened at $27.14 on Friday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -75.39 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 50,269 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $738,451.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Collard acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,476.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares worth $1,833,041. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 19.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

