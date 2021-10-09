9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

SHOP opened at $1,378.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,475.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,351.69. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

