9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 58,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.