9258 Wealth Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHI. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.61. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

