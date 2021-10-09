9258 Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 837,995 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $204,698,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 21,634 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in salesforce.com by 18.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 694,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $169,627,000 after buying an additional 105,937 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 139.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,210,000 after buying an additional 112,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.31, for a total value of $1,486,571.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $1,760,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 796,478 shares of company stock worth $203,925,555. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The company has a market cap of $266.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

