AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AAC Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

AACAY stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.12. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

