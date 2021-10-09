Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley Sells 22,763 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 22,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $23,901.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ABEO opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.43. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.65.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

