ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAVMY. UBS Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

