ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) PT Raised to €13.00

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AAVMY. UBS Group raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABN AMRO Bank to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

