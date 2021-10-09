Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,548 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

ACHC stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

