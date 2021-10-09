Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $223,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $223,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $55,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $2,325,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 8,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

Accenture stock opened at $325.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.08. The company has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $212.45 and a 1 year high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.