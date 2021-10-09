Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.81 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.96 and a 200-day moving average of $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

