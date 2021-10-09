Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $241.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.