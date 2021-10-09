Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Takes $116,000 Position in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

DTEA stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 3.18. DAVIDsTEA Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

