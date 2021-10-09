Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Lavaca Capital LLC

Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after purchasing an additional 908,734 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,302,000 after purchasing an additional 714,751 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,125,000 after purchasing an additional 673,578 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $77.61. 8,885,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,677,479. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

