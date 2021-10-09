Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AHEXY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC upgraded Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 1.36. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.