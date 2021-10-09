Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.20% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 89.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 347,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,178,000 after buying an additional 112,225 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4,465.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 103,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 100,782 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 370,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.89.

AEIS opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

