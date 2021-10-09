Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATEYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advantest from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

ATEYY stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.85. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $51.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

