Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,382 Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares by 439.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares during the period.

DRN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

