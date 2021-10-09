Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BATS:PBDM opened at $28.73 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.46.

