Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 392.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $87.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.10 and a 12-month high of $88.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.11.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

