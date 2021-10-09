Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF stock opened at $61.57 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $68.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

