Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $3,290,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,883,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $41,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALHC. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of ALHC opened at $17.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

