Advisory Services Network LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $253.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.36. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

