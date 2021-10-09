Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 91,324 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 94.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,324 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW opened at $103.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $109.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.