Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.22

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 7008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aegon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aegon in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 505,672.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,754,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753,318 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Aegon by 20.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aegon by 34.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 96,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Company Profile (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

