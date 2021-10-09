Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

AEHR stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $475.95 million, a P/E ratio of -216.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $64,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $129,199.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,715. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

