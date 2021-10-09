AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings of $1.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.19. AGCO posted earnings of $2.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $9.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $9.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. 301,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,065. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $135.65. AGCO has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1,244.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

