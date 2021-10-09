Agile Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 2,399 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average volume of 289 call options.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 26,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 3,348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 769,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 747,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,000,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGRX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Agile Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

