AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Oct 21 Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a oct 21 dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 9th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 51.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.28.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

