Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.87. Agree Realty reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

ADC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

ADC stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 281,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

