Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) versus Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Critical Review

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and Advantage Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 7 0 2.58 Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $126.44, indicating a potential upside of 23.73%. Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 56.97%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $3.20 billion 5.20 $557.05 million $4.16 24.56 Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion 0.16 -$175.81 million $0.82 10.59

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Advantage Solutions. Advantage Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 17.52% 17.07% 9.44% Advantage Solutions -1.72% 2.25% 0.97%

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Advantage Solutions on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S. Kaplan, and Daniel M. Lewin on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

