Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DETNF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. Aker BP ASA has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $37.35.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

