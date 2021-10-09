Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 2,200 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $76,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 438 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $15,111.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $39,502.32.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 4,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $155,700.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 9,717 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $336,985.56.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 6,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $263,775.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,000 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $248,710.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $269,175.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $272,175.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

Shares of ALCO opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -833.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alico by 33.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 60,644 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the second quarter valued at $714,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alico by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

